IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 526,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after buying an additional 129,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after buying an additional 61,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,151,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after buying an additional 248,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. William Blair lowered shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

