IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

IRWD opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 26.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,489 shares of company stock worth $3,287,473 in the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

