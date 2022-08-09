IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

