IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after buying an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $793.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 62,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,906,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 344,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,908.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 over the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

