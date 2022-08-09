KBC Group NV Sells 550 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HNI were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HNI by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

HNI Increases Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HNI shares. Sidoti cut HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.