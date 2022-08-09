Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $122.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

