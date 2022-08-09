Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.70.

SIX opened at $24.94 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

