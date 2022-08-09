MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $125.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.82.
MasTec Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MTZ opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MasTec Company Profile
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.
