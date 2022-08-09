Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.50.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $260.80 on Monday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.88.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

