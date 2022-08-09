Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $104.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.90 and a beta of 0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

