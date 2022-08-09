KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.83. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.