KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PSEC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 126.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

