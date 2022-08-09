KBC Group NV Increases Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Autoliv by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $31,013,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 1,318.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 295,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autoliv by 1,024.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 226,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ALV opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Autoliv Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.