KBC Group NV Has $782,000 Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $26,239.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,042.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $138,100.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Further Reading

