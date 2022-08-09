Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 255.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AGO opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,145,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

