KBC Group NV Acquires 8,854 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,791 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.74.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700 over the last 90 days. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

