Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Holdings Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 437,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of -0.71.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile



Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

