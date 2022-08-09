IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 21,191 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

