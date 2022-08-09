IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,688 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Futu were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,060,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after purchasing an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Futu by 357.3% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Futu by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 665,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 262,479 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Futu by 49.3% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 173,401 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 1,034.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,707,000 after acquiring an additional 478,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, CLSA downgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Futu Stock Down 2.0 %

FUTU opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $119.38.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.