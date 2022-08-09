Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $353,000 Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 41.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 400.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NUGT opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $82.86.

