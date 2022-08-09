Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLPX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth $106,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

