Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

