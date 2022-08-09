M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

WTRG stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.94%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

