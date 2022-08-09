M&T Bank Corp Buys 32,710 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,710 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,070,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,145,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

ABB Stock Up 0.1 %

ABB Profile

NYSE:ABB opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.