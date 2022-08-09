BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,922,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

