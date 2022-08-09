M&T Bank Corp Purchases 24,282 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 24,282 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,804 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,309.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,841 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,566,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

NYSE:CBT opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

