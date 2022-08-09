M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $73.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

