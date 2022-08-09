M&T Bank Corp Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.