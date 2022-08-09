M&T Bank Corp Purchases 10,773 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sanofi

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.