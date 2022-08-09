M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,858 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,434 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NWL opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.