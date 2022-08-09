Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 516 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,024.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $741.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $922.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

