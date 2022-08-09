M&T Bank Corp Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,430 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Frontdoor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 913.64% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.