M&T Bank Corp Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,853,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its 200-day moving average is $191.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.