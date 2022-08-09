M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,099 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 38,777 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

eBay Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

