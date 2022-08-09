M&T Bank Corp Raises Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.86.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

