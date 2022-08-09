IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.91. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.63.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Articles

