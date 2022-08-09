IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes $433,000 Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,876,000 after acquiring an additional 114,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 908,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,251,000 after buying an additional 219,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in NorthWestern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after buying an additional 68,504 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

