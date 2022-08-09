New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 22,862 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,862 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.