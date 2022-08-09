Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Raised to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $91.15 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doron Blachar sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $149,094.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $804,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,161 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 328,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

