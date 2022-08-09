Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Synaptics worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 24.2% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

