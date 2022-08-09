Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT Raised to $56.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.56 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 209.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 421.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.