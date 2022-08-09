JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $67.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 8.7 %

HASI stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.