Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Billion Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.3% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Alphabet worth $5,634,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.36.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,352 shares of company stock worth $15,690,955. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

