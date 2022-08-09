National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 130,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE opened at $103.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

