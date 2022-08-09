National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 362.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,178,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,452,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 568.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,361,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,005 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,971,000 after purchasing an additional 969,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

