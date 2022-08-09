Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Orange were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orange by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

