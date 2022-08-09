National Bank of Canada FI Sells 874 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HP were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.