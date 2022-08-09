Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,257 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 85,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 226.2% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.