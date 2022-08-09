California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after buying an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 429,913 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,890,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 526,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 389,869 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,932 shares of company stock worth $379,435. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

