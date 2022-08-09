Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 161,154 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161,154 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of KAR Auction Services worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,856 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,002 shares during the period.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,211.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KAR Auction Services news, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,211.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Mark Howell bought 15,300 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 4.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAR opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAR. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About KAR Auction Services

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.